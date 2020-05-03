Markets rebound sharply on stimulus measures, but FPIs not fully back yet

Overseas investors remained net-sellers in April despite a sharp rebound in stock prices. The emerging market (EM) pack saw sell-off to the tune of $37 billion in April, even as the MSCI EM index gained 9 per cent, the data provided by Bloomberg shows.

The selling was far less intense in India with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloading shares worth only $400 million. This helped Indian equities outperform most global peers in April. ALSO READ: Equity scheme investors see relief on returns but likely to remain cautious The benchmark Nifty soared 14.7 per cent ...