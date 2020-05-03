Equity scheme investors see relief on returns but likely to remain cautious

Equity mutual fund (MF) investors are seeing some relief on returns, with large-cap and mid-cap funds surging 13.6 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively, in April.

Industry participants, however, say the run-up in market prices may not be enough to improve the sentiment of investors. “More than the markets, concerns over monthly income and cash-flows are on investors’ mind, given the uncertainty surrounding the economy,” said Vidya Bala, co-founder of primeinvestor.in In the one-year period, the large-cap funds were down 14.06 per cent. The mid-cap funds were ...