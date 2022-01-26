Markets regulator Sebi turns its glare on insider trading, shows data

The share of insider trading cases being probed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in recent years, has sharply risen in the overall number of investigations by the markets regulator, the data shows.

From FY19 to FY21, insider trading cases comprised over 30 per cent of the total number of investigation cases under Sebi's purview; in the ongoing financial year, this share stood at nearly 22 per cent (until November 2021). From FY03 until FY18, such cases mostly accounted for less than 20 per cent of the annual total -- many a time even less than 10 per ...