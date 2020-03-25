Markets surge 7% as hopes of financial stimulus package keeps mood byoyant

The Indian surged about 7 per cent on Wednesday as risk sentiment got a boost from the $2-trillion stimulus bill in the US. Hopes of a multi-billion-dollar relief package by the Indian government also kept the mood buoyant.



The Sensex jumped 1,862 points to end at 28,536, while the Nifty50 index rallied 497 points, or 6.4 per cent, to settle at 8,298. This was the biggest single-day gain for the benchmark indices since May 2009.



Most Asian and European soared after the US posted their biggest single-day gain since 1933, with the Dow Jones rallying 11 per cent on Tuesday.



The $2-trillion package is touted as the world’s biggest fiscal response to a crisis. It includes four unemployment insurance, small business loans, and loans for distressed companies.



“Moreover, a lot of other countries have gone through this phase earlier in terms of total lockdown, whereas things have just started peaking in India,” said Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.



The sharp gains in the domestic markets on Wednesday came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. While market players welcomed the move to limit the outbreak, they said it should be backed by relief measures.



“We are still waiting for the from the Indian government. The US is on its course to unveil the biggest in history, most of Europe has done large bailouts,” said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder, Valentis Advisors, adding that investors would keenly eye the spread of the outbreak for further cues.



As of Wednesday, India had 560 active COVID-19 cases. Globally, 430,00 cases have been confirmed, and 16,362 have died.