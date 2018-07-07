Markets survive round one of US-China trade war; Sensex, Nifty gain

On a day when the US and China slapped tariffs of $34 billion on each others goods, the global markets seemed relatively unfazed. In India, the markets shrugged off the concerns of a potential trade war between the US and China to close in the green on Friday.

The benchmark Sensex closed at 35,657, up 83 points or 0.2 per cent while the broader Nifty gained 23 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 10,772. ALSO READ: Trade war: With neither side backing down, Trump eyes higher China tariffs However, investor sentiment dwindled towards the end of the session as the ...