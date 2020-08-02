Markets, through volatility, may continue to do well: Vaibhav Sanghavi

Though it is a tough ask to take a call on the markets for the next few quarters, VAIBHAV SANGHAVI, co-chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, tells Puneet Wadhwa he isn’t worried given the sharp rally since March 2020 lows. There is abundant liquidity globally to help buying of assets, he says.

Edited excerpts: There is a clear disconnect between the economic pain and the markets. How long will this disconnect continue? The Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive negative impact on economies. In the past (2008-09), these liquidity measures have ...