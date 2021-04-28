Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals

Markets are likely to look beyond the ongoing second Covid wave in India, say analysts, who believe the cases could taper off over the next couple of months.

In this backdrop, they suggest stocking up on cyclical stocks in a hope that the economy will be on the mend soon. “Maharashtra’s stabilising Covid cases could be a precursor to India's curve flattening over one-two months. While the ongoing earnings season could see the Street cutting its estimates, we think markets are likely to look beyond the short-term pain,” says Amish Shah, India equity strategist at ...