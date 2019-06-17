Markets waiting for revival; NBFC row can be resolved: UTI AMC's Ajay Tyagi

As expectations build around the upcoming Budget for the markets to take cues from the policies announced and decide their trajectory, AJAY TYAGI, executive vice-president and fund manager, equity, UTI AMC, tells Swati Verma that letting go of 3.4 per cent of the fiscal deficit target for this year won’t be a bad option. The priority, he says, is to arrest the declining growth momentum.

Edited excerpts: How will the second half of the calendar year 2019 (CY19) play out for the markets? A tough battle for the government now begins. GDP (gross domestic product) has slipped ...