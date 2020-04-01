Maruti, Bajaj Auto, M&M: Trading strategies for auto stocks as sales slide

Most auto stocks were trading weak on Wednesday on poor sales numbers for March as automakers were forced to suspend operations amid a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), for instance, reported 47 per cent year-on-year fall in its total sales during March to 83,792 units.

Ashok Leyland and Eicher Motors, too, reported a slump in March sales figures. Here is what technical charts suggest for Nifty Auto index and its key constituents. NIFTY AUTO INDEX: The trend looks weak below 5,000 levels as per the daily chart. ...