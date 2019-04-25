Maruti, Ipca Labs, Tata Steel, M&M Finance and Biocon may hog the limelight

At 07:58 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 20.50 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 11,716.50, indicating a tepid start for the Nifty50 index back home. Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: As many as 22 companies are slated to release their March quarter earnings today. Some of the notable names include Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, MCX, Biocon, Cochin Malabar Estate, Indiabulls Ventures, Nestle India and SBI Life Insurance.

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel’s net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018-19, remained flat at Rs 607.6 crore amid the proposed mergers and acquisitions in the tower business due to consolidation of the telecom industry.

Its net profit was Rs 606 crore in the same quarter a year before. M&M Finance: The company on Wednesday reported an 87 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 588 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

Syngene: Net profit grew 18.1 per cent YoY to Rs 99.8 crore in the March quarter while revenues grew 30.5 per cent YoY to Rs 533.9 crore. EBITDA margins declined 166 bps to 29.9 per cent YoY, mainly due to higher other expenses.

Ipca Labs: Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on April 24 said it has entered into a pact to buy Maharashtra-based Ramdev Chemical for Rs 108.5 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company's board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Khadim India has issued the Commercial paper for an aggregate amount of Rs 30 crore for a period of 90 days.