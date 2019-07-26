JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit declines 27.3% to Rs 1,435 crore, revenue slips 14%

The company's volume declined 17.9 per cent to 402,594 units in the quarter.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,376.8 crore for June quarter as compared to Rs 2,922.4 crore from the same period previous year. The company attributed lower sales volume and higher depreciation expenses for the fall in profit.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 19,732.6 as against Rs 22,470.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's volume declined 17.9 per cent to 402,594 units in the quarter. Sales in the domestic market stood at 374,481 units, lower by 19.3%.

Exports were at 28,113 units for the quarter. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stood at Rs 1,853 crore.

Realisation came in at Rs 4.92 lakh/ unit.

STANDALONE NUMBERS Maruti Suzuki reported standalone net profit of Rs 1,435 crore for June quarter, down 27.3 per cent from the year-ago's Rs 1,975.3 crore profit. Revenue from operation came in at Rs 18,735.2 crore, down 14.1 per cent on a YoY basis.

The company posted Ebitda of Rs 2048 cr, down 38.5 per cent from Q1FY19's Rs 3,330 cr. Margin were down 440 bps at 10.4 per cent as compared to 14.8 per cent YoY.
