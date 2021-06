Maruti, Tata Motors: Auto stocks showing positive trend reversal on charts

The Nifty Auto index hogged the limelight in Tuesday's session as it emerged the best performing sector index. The auto pack, with a gain of nearly 2 per cent, also outperformed benchmark Nifty50 (up 0.70 per cent), with 14 of the 15 constituents trading in the green in the early afternoon session.

Maruti Suzuki was the top-performing index stock as it rose over 4 per cent after the company said it would be raising vehicle prices in the July-September quarter (Q2FY22) to pass on higher input costs. CLICK HERE FOR THIS STORY The Nifty Auto index has seen a decline of over 6 per cent ...