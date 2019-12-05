Maruti, Tata Motors, M&M: How auto stocks have performed in last few weeks

Auto stocks have remained subdued over the last one month. Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Tata Motors have slipped in the range of 8-11 per cent while Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has shed 6 per cent.

In comparison, the Nifty50 index has gained over 1 per cent whereas Nifty Auto index has declined over 4.50 per cent. Here's a look at how Nifty Auto index and its key constituents have performed on tech charts - NIFTYAUTO: The index managed to conquer 200-day moving average (DMA) and it further tried to scale "higher highs" but faced resistance around 8,500 ...