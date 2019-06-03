Maruti, Tata Motors, OMCs, YES Bank and Bharti Infratel top stocks to watch

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 46.50 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 11,971.50, indicating a gap-up start for the Nifty50 index back home. Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Auto stocks: Auto companies reported another subdued sales figures for May owing to high finance cost and liquidity constraints. Maruti Suzuki India said its overall sales including that to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for May declined by 22 per cent to 134,641 units YoY while Tata Motors reported a drop of 26 per cent in its domestic sales at 40,155 units as against 54,290 units sold in May 2018.

OMCs, paint stocks: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) HPCL, IOC Aand BPCL and paint firms are likely to be in focus today as oil prices slipped to multi-month lows on Monday as trade tensions stoked fears of global recession. US crude futures dropped 1.6 per cent in early trade to $52.64, touching their weakest levels since mid-February.

L&T, Mindtree: Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) picked up 7.11 lakh shares of IT firm Mindtree between May 27-30 for about Rs 70 crore, according to regulatory data.

Jet Airways: The airline's former Chief Executive Vinay Dube has been barred from leaving India, as a probe into the financial irregularities in the running of the grounded airline continues.



Dilip Buildcon: The company has executed the EPC Agreement with the NHAI for Saoner-Dhapewada-Kalmeshwar-Gondkhairi, NH-547E, Package -II on EPC Mode valued at Rs 480.06 crore in Maharashtra.

SpiceJet: SpiceJet plans to hire up to 2,000 staff, including pilots and cabin crew, of the defunct Jet Airways as the no-frills carrier continues to expand its operations.



Great Eastern Shipping Company's board has approved a proposal to buyback fully paid-up equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore. The maximum buyback price is Rs 306 per share.

Ultratech Cement: The company said it was proposing to issue unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 250 crore on private placement basis. The deemed date of allotment is 4 June 2019 and date of maturity is 4 June 2024. Interest offered for the NCD is 7.64% per annum, as per reports.

PNB Housing Finance announced that credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed the long term credit rating of its non-convertible debentures and Tier-II bonds program to [ICRA] AA+.

Bharti Infratel: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the planned merger of tower company Bharti Infratel with Indus Towers.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel on June 1 announced that it has completed the acquisition of debt-ridden Bhushan Energy Ltd.

DHFL: As per news reports, Aion Capital Partners is looking to buy a majority stake in the company.

NTPC: The company's Unit-1 of 800 MW of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) has started its commercial operation.

YES Bank: According to a news report by The Economic Times, the lender is in talks two private equity investors – Advent International and Apax Partners – to raise equity funds.





Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals announced that out of 20 MW solar power plants at Charanka in Gujarat, 7.5 MW installations have been commissioned on May 31.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on June 1 posted sales of 62,371 motorcycles in May, registering a decline of 16.5 per cent.

Escorts in a press note to the exchanges on Saturday informed that the company registered 18% fall in May at 6,827 units compared to 8,325 units in May 2018.

SML Isuzu reported a 17.1 per cent increase in total sales to 1,689 units in May 2019 over May 2018. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.