Mauritius, Singapore funds likely to shift to GIFT City after Sebi norms

About a fourth of India-focused funds based in Singapore and Mauritius could potentially migrate to the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, Gujarat, in the next few years, in the light of the new guidelines for alternative investment funds (AIFs) operating out of the region.

On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued these norms, combining the foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign portfolio investor (FPI) and foreign venture capital investor (FVCI) regimes for investors from abroad. This will Effectively ease the multi-licence ...