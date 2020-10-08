Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO: Here's how to check share allotment status

The Rs 440-crore of Shipbuilders saw strong demand and was subscribed 157 times against the shares on offer, making it one of the most-subscribed public offering of a state-owned company.



The offering generated bids worth Rs 70,000 crore, with the high networth individual (HNI) portion of the issue getting 679 times subscription. The retail portion was subscribed nearly 4 times, while the institutional investor category was over-bid by 90 times.

The objectives of the IPO is to carry out the disinvestment of 30,599,017 equity shares constituting 15.17 per cent of company’s pre-offer paid up equity share capital and to achieve the benefits of listing on the stock exchanges.

The allotment of the IPO's shares has now been finalised and investors may check the status on the websites of either the BSE or Alankit Assignments -- the registrar to the public issue.

Steps to check the share allotment

-- An applicant tracking BSE website can check on "Equity" box and select his/her "Issue Name" in the dropdown menu -- Shipbuilders Limited. After that, type your "Application Number" in the box, "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" and click on "Search" button.

-- Investors may also check the status on the website of Alankit Assignments and follow the same steps as mentioned above. Visit the public issues page of Alankit Assignments (click here to directly jump to the page). Select ' Shipbuilders Limited' from the company drop-down menu. Select one of the options -- PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID -- to enter personal information and click 'submit'.