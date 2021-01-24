M-cap of 4 of 10 most valued firms jumps over Rs 1.15 trn; RIL gains most

-
Four of the top 10 valued firms added a total Rs 1,15,758.53 crore to their combined market valuation last week, helped by Reliance Industries which added Rs 71,033.44 crore to its market cap.
The BSE benchmark scaled the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 156.13 points or 0.31 per cent.
Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Finance witnessed a rally in their market valuation.
On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered cumulative loss of Rs 48,941.18 crore in their valuations.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped Rs 71,033.44 crore to reach Rs 12,99,363.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer.
The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 26,191.64 crore to Rs 12,39,562.76 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained Rs 13,357.22 crore to Rs 5,65,949.36 crore.
Bajaj Finance added Rs 5,176.23 crore to take its valuation to Rs 2,99,332.25 crore. In contrast, Bharti Airtel''s valuation declined Rs 13,993.5 crore to Rs 3,14,703.83 crore and that of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 12,502.38 crore to Rs 7,95,112.89 crore.
HDFC''s mcap dipped Rs 7,677.82 crore to Rs 4,66,123.79 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined Rs 6,416.75 crore to Rs 3,62,665.26 crore.
The valuation of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 6,370.02 crore to Rs 3,68,375.92 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 1,980.71 crore to Rs 5,70,976.45 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited continued to rule the list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance Limited.
