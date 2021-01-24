M-cap of 4 of 10 most valued firms jumps over Rs 1.15 trn; RIL gains most

Four of the top 10 valued firms added a total Rs 1,15,758.53 crore to their combined market valuation last week, helped by which added Rs 71,033.44 crore to its

The BSE benchmark scaled the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 156.13 points or 0.31 per cent.

Limited, (TCS), Limited and Bajaj Finance witnessed a rally in their market valuation.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and suffered cumulative loss of Rs 48,941.18 crore in their valuations.

The valuation of Limited jumped Rs 71,033.44 crore to reach Rs 12,99,363.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer.

The of zoomed Rs 26,191.64 crore to Rs 12,39,562.76 crore and that of Limited gained Rs 13,357.22 crore to Rs 5,65,949.36 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 5,176.23 crore to take its valuation to Rs 2,99,332.25 crore. In contrast, Bharti Airtel''s valuation declined Rs 13,993.5 crore to Rs 3,14,703.83 crore and that of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 12,502.38 crore to Rs 7,95,112.89 crore.

HDFC''s mcap dipped Rs 7,677.82 crore to Rs 4,66,123.79 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined Rs 6,416.75 crore to Rs 3,62,665.26 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 6,370.02 crore to Rs 3,68,375.92 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 1,980.71 crore to Rs 5,70,976.45 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited continued to rule the list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finance Limited.