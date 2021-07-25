M-cap of 6 leading firms drops Rs 76,640 cr; HDFC Bank's setback worst

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT at Rs 2,481 crore, up 85% YoY on higher revenue
Four of top-10 firms add Rs 68,458 crore in m-cap; HUL, Infosys top gainers
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Hindustan Unilever CMD's salary drops 21% to Rs 15.36 cr in fiscal 2021
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
-
Six of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 76,640.54 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggard.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 164.26 points or 0.30 per cent.
From the top-10 list, Reliance Industries Limited, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation.
The market valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 43,578.18 crore to reach Rs 7,97,422.67 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited eroded by Rs 13,004.97 crore to Rs 5,54,326.75 crore. HDFC''s market valuation plunged Rs 9,543.39 crore to Rs 4,48,566.27 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 5,392.88 crore to Rs 3,41,634.86 crore.
The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dropped by Rs 4,184.03 crore to Rs 13,34,579.57 crore and that of State Bank by Rs 937.09 crore to Rs 3,82,999.70 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 15,055.86 crore to Rs 6,77,343.70 crore.
ICICI Bank added Rs 11,370.14 crore to its valuation to Rs 4,68,639.08 crore and Tata Consultancy Services witnessed a gain of Rs 6,436.35 crore to Rs 11,88,153.80 crore.
The valuation of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 3,190 crore to Rs 3,73,000.18 crore.
In the top-10 list, Reliance Industries was at the top, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. PTI SUM MR MR
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU