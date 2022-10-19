JUST IN
Support zone for Nifty shifted higher to 17,200-17,300, says Vinay Rajani
MCX Crude Oil can dip to Rs 6,200; Natural Gas futures seen testing Rs 420

On the upside, the MCX Crude Oil futures are likely to face resistance around Rs 7,070 and Rs 7,220. Natural Gas futures face resistance at Rs 485, above which it may pullback towards its 200-DMA.

Topics
Crude Oil Price | Natural gas price | commodity trading

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

Both the energy based futures, the MCX Crude Oil and Natural Gas are looking weak on the charts following the break of key support levels. The MCX Crude Oil has dipped below its 20-DMA, while the MCX Natural Gas futures have broken the all-important 200-DMA on the daily chart.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 09:24 IST

