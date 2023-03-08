JUST IN
Market rebound: Short-covering, or is the worst behind us now?
MCX Gold, Silver futures likely to exhibit range-bound trade
MCX Crude Oil range narrows; Natural Gas up 39% from lows; what next?
MCX Gold likely to test Rs 54,000-level; Silver can dip to Rs 61,200
MCX Crude Oil remains range-bound; bias can turn positive above Rs 6,465
Key support for MCX Gold stands at Rs 55,900; Silver Rs 64,400
Bias for MCX Crude Oil turns marginally positive, can rally up to Rs 7,600
Upside for Gold seen capped at Rs 56,950; Silver may test Rs 64,000
MCX Crude Oil remains range-bound; Natural Gas can bounce back to Rs 255
MCX Gold likely to re-test Rs 58,000; Silver may drop to Rs 63,500
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical
Gold prices fall Rs 200, silver prices unchanged at Rs 67,000 per kg
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

MCX Crude Oil may soon breakout; Bias negative for Natural Gas below Rs 224

The anticipated trading band for the MCX Crude Oil futures has got narrower to Rs 6,180 - Rs 6,660. Broader trend for Natural Gas remains weak as the commodity trades below 200-WMA.

Topics
Crude Oil Prices | Natural gas price | commodity trading

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

The MCX Crude Oil futures have retraced for the twelfth time in the last three months after facing resistance around its 100-DMA. However, with the trading band getting narrower over the last couple of weeks a breakout seems to be on the cards in the near term.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Crude Oil Prices

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 09:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.