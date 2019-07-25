Meet Bejul Somaia, the investor who will make 35x returns from Oyo

Lightspeed Venture Partners, an early investor in Oyo Rooms, is likely to make around $1 billion on an investment of $28 million, multiplying its money 35 times. This will be the best exit in India in terms of returns (Tiger Global’s $3-billion exit from Flipkart was the biggest, which made a 2x return over its $1-billion investment).

And, there’s more in store — it will retain 4 per cent stake valued at $400 million. The reason for this spectacular exit is because Lightspeed invests very early, often when a start-up is raising seed-stage funding or incubates ...