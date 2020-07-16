JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Bajaj Consumer Care zooms 20% on healthy operational performance in Q1
Business Standard

Mega deals see global funds grab lion's share of PE, VC investment in India

The bulk of the $9.5 billion invested in Jio Platforms until June 30, for instance, was from global investors, including sovereign wealth funds

Topics
Global funds | PE VC

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

The share of global funds in the pool of overall private equity and venture capital (PE and VC) investments in India has surged over the past three-and-a-half years. Between 2017 and 2019, Indian PE/VC investments grew from $26 billion to $47 billion, a CAGR of almost 34.5 per cent.

The bulk of this growth has come from global funds investing higher amounts into India, pushing up deal sizes in both, absolute and average terms. As a result, the share of India-focused funds declined from 28 per cent in calendar year 2017 to 22 per cent the next year and to 13 per cent in CY19 and the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU