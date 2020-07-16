Mega deals see global funds grab lion's share of PE, VC investment in India

The share of global funds in the pool of overall private equity and venture capital (PE and VC) investments in India has surged over the past three-and-a-half years. Between 2017 and 2019, Indian PE/VC investments grew from $26 billion to $47 billion, a CAGR of almost 34.5 per cent.

The bulk of this growth has come from global funds investing higher amounts into India, pushing up deal sizes in both, absolute and average terms. As a result, the share of India-focused funds declined from 28 per cent in calendar year 2017 to 22 per cent the next year and to 13 per cent in CY19 and the ...