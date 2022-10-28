Mehul Kothari is bullish on Voltas, Aegis Logistics; check why

BUY NEAR Rs 300 | TARGET: Rs 330 | STOP LOSS: Rs 285

AEGISCHEM has confirmed an inverse head and shoulder breakout on the daily chart. The breakout was accompanied with humongous volumes which indicates genuine accumulation. Even the momentum oscillators are positively poised in all time frames. Thus we advise traders to buy it in the range of 300 - 298 with a strict stop of 285.

BUY ABOVE Rs 880 | TARGET: Rs 930 | STOP LOSS: Rs 855

Right from the month of April 2022; has been trading in a strong corrective mode and has come down from 1300 mark towards 850 mark. On the daily chart; the selling seems to be exhausted as the stock has started consolidating. The RSI indicates is showing positive divergence and that suggests a bounce back. Thus we advise traders to buy the stock only above 880 with a strict stop loss of 855.

Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal