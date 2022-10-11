Mehul Kothari recommends Buy on CAMS, Pfizer; Check Why

-
BUY
CAMS
Buy Near: Rs 2,520
Target: Rs 2,700
Stop Loss: Rs 2,420
On the daily chart of CAMS we are witnessing a fresh trend line breakout. The breakout has occurred just above the placement of its 200-DEMA and 200-DSMA. In addition, the price action resembles bullish inverse Head & Shoulder pattern.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock on dips near Rs 2,520 for a target of Rs 2,700 in the coming sessions.
BUY
Pfizer
Buy Above: Rs 4,490
Target: Rs 4,700
Stop Loss: Rs 4,350
After a consolidation of few months, Pfizer has confirmed range breakout and that too above its 200-day moving average. During the process, the stock has managed to confirm a higher top and higher bottom formation which indicates change of trend.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 4,490 for a target of Rs 4,700 in the coming sessions.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 08:12 IST
