MEIS rate hike to benefit Indian agri exporters marginally

The government on Friday raised incentives on most agricultural commodities by three per cent, in order to make them globally competitive and boost exports

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in a circular on Friday, raised the incentive rates under Merchandise Export from Indian Scheme (MEIS) from seven per cent to 10 per cent on a number of agri commodities, including dairy products and soybean meal, apart from bringing in a number of other commodities under the MEIS net.

The DGFT raised MEIS rates on fresh (unripened or uncured) cheese, including whey cheese and curd, red onion, garlic, fats, oils derived from milk and dairy spreads, oilcakes and other oil residues to name a few.

“The government’s move to raise export incentives on soybean meal would make India’s exports more competitive in the international markets,” said Davish Jain, Chairman, Soybean Processors’ Association.

Oilmeal exports improved during the past six months, over the previous year, thanks to good monsoon, better oilseed production and price parity. Despite the better performance, however, they are still lower compared to earlier years. During 2016-17, exports of all oilmeals were reported at 1.89 million tonnes valued at about Rs 33 billion against 1.54 million tonnes (Rs 26 billion) a year ago.

“Currently, five per cent MEIS is available on certain oilmeals. We request that it be raised to 10 per cent and that (the MEIS) benefit be extended to groundnut meal and cottonseed linter, which were inadvertently left out. Further, we would also take this opportunity of requesting you to include 5 per cent incentive on exports of rice bran oil. Needless to say rice bran oil has good potential and this incentive would go a long way in increasing its production/exports in our country,” said Atul Chaturvedi, President of the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA), in a letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

Meanwhile, the ongoing trade war between the US and China has created a lot of uncertainty and the latter is now exploring alternate sources for its requirements of soybean and oilmeals. In fact, China is now taking a second look at the 2012 ban it imposed on oilmeal imports from India. If the ban is lifted, it will open up the huge Chinese market for India. Of course, this is subject to clarification on the phytosanitory certificate for Indian oilmeals.

SEA has also urged the government to resolve trade issues with China for export of rapeseed meal, which is competitive there.

“The Chinese buyers are willing to purchase Indian rapeseed meal if the issue is resolved. Prior to the ban, India was exporting nearly 300,000-400,000 tonnes of rapeseed meal and 100,000 tonnes of soybean meal to China, earning forex of over Rs 7-8 billion per annum,” said B V Mehta, Executive Director, SEA.

With a negligible presence in the world market, India’s dairy exports would get a marginal benefit through raise in MEIS rate.