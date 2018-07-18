Metal index hits 52-week low; Tata Steel, JSPL dip over 5%

JUST IN
Hindustan Copper, Nalco, Hindalco, SAIL, Vedanta and NMDC from the Nifty Metal index were down in the range of 3% to 4% on the NSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

VTB Capital, which has a 40 per cent stake in Numetal, has no operational experience in running the steel business

Shares of metal companies were under pressure with the Nifty Metal (down 3.3% at 3,117) and the S&P BSE Metal index (3.3% at 11,828) hitting their respective 52-week lows after more than 5% decline in market price of Tata Steel and Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL).

The metal indices plunged 20% from their recent highs recorded on April 19, 2018.

Besides these two stocks, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Hindalco, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Vedanta and NMDC, from the Nifty Metal index, were down in the range of 3% to 4%. In comparison, Nifty50 index was trading 0.21% lower at 10,985 points at 12:43 pm.

LMEX, a gauge of six metals traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME), was trading close to its one-year low. The index closed at 2965 on Tuesday, its lowest level since July 31, 2017. LMEX lost nearly 15.3% from its recent high of 3,500 recorded on June 7, 2018 on China growth concerns.


COMPANY LATEST ONE-MONTH BEFORE LOSS(%)
S A I L 72.05 86.90 -17.09
JINDAL STEEL 193.20 229.50 -15.82
NMDC 95.55 112.35 -14.95
NATL. ALUMINIUM 58.70 68.85 -14.74
VEDANTA 205.45 232.30 -11.56
HIND.ZINC 269.95 297.45 -9.25
TATA STEEL 511.75 558.70 -8.40
HINDALCO INDS. 214.00 231.20 -7.44
JSW STEEL 306.15 327.55 -6.53
COAL INDIA 263.00 274.60 -4.22

First Published: Wed, July 18 2018. 13:16 IST

