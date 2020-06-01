Metals, crude prices surge on gradual unlocking of global economy

Metals and rose on Monday on expectations of a recovery in demand following the gradual reopening of the global economy after over two months of and stronger manufacturing data from China, the world’s largest consumer.

The copper price for delivery in three months added 0.7 per cent to trade at $5,415 a tonne on the benchmark (LME) on increased demand from traders and stockists amid hopes of a revival in demand. Nickel gained 1.3 per cent to trade at $12,490 a tonne in early Monday trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June crude surged by 4.13 per cent to quote at Rs 2,670 a barrel late afternoon. Following the uptrend on the benchmark LME, metals prices jumped on MCX as well.

“After months of to prevent the spread of (Covid-19), the global economy is gradually opening up which raised hopes for a revival in the demand of both metals and crude oil. During this period, both construction and industrial activities came to standstill. Thus, the demand of was severely hit. Also, closure of the transportation system reduced the global demand for fuel. But, their demand is set to revive now with the opening up of economies. Hence, metals and got support today,” said Naveen Mathur, Director (commodities and currencies), Anand Rathi Shares and Stockbrokers Ltd.

After hitting a 10-week high of $5,457.5 a tonne on May 21, copper had declined amid uncertainty surrounding the revival of the global economy. Bit now it had begun firming up again. Gradual opening up of the global economy has revived hopes for resurgence in its use in construction and power sectors, which uses around two-third of global copper production.

Analysts, however, believe that the Covid-19 pandemic has given some permanent damage to the global economy but, hopes are alive for activities to boost again with global economies pumping in fresh money into the system through quantitative easing. Many developed and developing economies including India, China, Japan, and United States have announced billions of dollars to bring their economies back on the growth track.

“Apart from the hope of a revival in their demand, base metals and energy got support from soft remarks by the United States President Donald Trump on the US-China trade war. In fact, the market was expecting some tough stance and hard talks by the US president with some trade-related strong measures on Friday. But, nothing was concluded from his talks. Hence, perceived it as supportive for base metals and energy,” said Priyanka Jhaveri, Assistant Vice President, Kotak Securities.

had feared that any tariff row would undermine the already dampened global economy and further weaken the metal’s demand.

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s response to China’s security legislation in Hong Kong was not as severe as the market had expected. Trump on Friday ordered the process of eliminating special US treatment for Hong Kong but did not mention any action that would undermine the US-China Phase I trade deal.

Interestingly, a private business survey showed China’s factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth in May, while a similar survey for larger Chinese firms showed rising activity in the services and construction sectors. However, both surveys showed export orders shrank due to ongoing lockdown in importing countries.

Meanwhile, protests in Honk Kong, Taiwan, and United States continue to pose risks.

Following industrial metals, silver also moved up hitting the highest in over six months. Silver for delivery in July rose by 0.32 per cent to trade at Rs 50,280 a kg on MCX.