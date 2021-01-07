Metals extend rally on strong demand; Tata Steel zooms 97% in 3 months

Shares of metal companies extended their rally into Thursday, with the surging 4 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of 3,564 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on strong demand outlook. In comparison, the Nifty50 index hit a fresh record high of 14,256 today. The index was up 0.28 per cent, at 02:15 pm.

Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) and Hindalco Industries from the were up between 5 per cent and 9 per cent. NMDC, Hindustan Zinc, (SAIL), and National Aluminium Company gained in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent on the NSE.

In 2021, steel demand in India is expected to be extremely strong on the back of government's infrastructure investments, production linked incentives, support for rural economy through infra development. Restarting of construction activities across India and recovery in the auto industry are also likely to support demand.

Among the individual stocks, hit three-year high of Rs 729, up 7 per cent on the NSE. The stock was trading at its highest level since January 2018. In the past three months, it rallied 97 per cent, as compared to 57 per cent surge in and 21 per cent gain in the Nifty50 index.

Last month, S&P Global Ratings had revised outlook for to 'stable' on the expectation that the company’s earnings would strengthen over the next 18 months and its key financial metrics would improve to levels appropriate for the current rating.