Metals under pressure, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco decline up to 3%

Shares of Tata Steel, Hindalco and JSW Steel slipped in the morning trade on Wednesday after reports said foreign brokerage firm CLSA has downgraded the stocks saying deteriorating Chinese demand outlook will weigh on commodity prices.

According to news reports, the brokerage firm has cut FY20-21 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 9-38 per cent factoring in lower commodity prices and stronger rupee.

CLSA has downgraded Tata Steel to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’ and has slashed the target price to Rs 460 from Rs 855, earlier. Similarly, JSW Steel has been downgraded to ‘Sell’ from ‘Underperform'. Also, the target price has been reduced Rs 260 from Rs 375, as per the reports. Hindalco has been downgraded to ‘Sell’ from ‘Underperform’ and the target price has been revised to Rs 210 from Rs 255.

For Q2FY19, Tata Steel posted profit of Rs 3,604.2 crore. It had reported PAT of Rs 976 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, mainly due to the inclusion of Bhushan Steel and its financials into its books. The company also reported an exceptional gain of Rs 163.7 crore versus a Rs 44.65 crore loss in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 34.1 percent to Rs 43,544.1 crore on a yearly basis. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected the figure at Rs 40,806 crore.

In the current financial year 2018-19 (FY19), the stock has declined around 10 per cent.

JSW Steel had reported a 150 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 2,087 crore for the second quarter of FY18. The stock has surged over 5 per cent in the current financial year. Aluminium major Hindalco had posted a 54 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 725 crore for the said period.

At 11:09 am, shares of Tata Steel were trading nearly two and a half per cent lower at Rs 503 apiece on BSE while those of JSW Steel were trading at Rs 294, down over 3 per cent. Hindalco, too, was trading over two and a half per cent lower at Rs 217 apiece on BSE.