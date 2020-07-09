MF industry witnesses steep cuts in fresh allocations to equity schemes

The (MF) industry is witnessing sharp cuts in fresh allocations to equity schemes, which has put industry executives and advisors on tenterhooks, concerned over the fallout this could have on industry players’ toplines.

According to industry data, the mobilised Rs 13,760 crore of flows in June, which was 28 per cent lower than the 12-month average. In May, the industry’s collection was Rs 12,949 crore, which was the lowest in 14 months.

“Despite the recent rebound in markets, individual portfolios are still bleeding. Investor confidence has remained shaky, which is keeping away the fresh flows,” said Bharat Bagla, an independent financial advisor (IFA).

Industry participants also say there has been steady queries of investors looking to stop their systematic investment plans (SIPs).

“Small-ticket investors, who work as auto drivers or in other unorganised businesses, have started to call for discontinuing their SIPs. Given the unsteady environment for their businesses, they don’t want to bear SIP bounce charges, if they are not able to maintain sufficient funds,” said Ritesh Sheth, co-founder at Tejas Consultancy.

“For salaried clients too, priorities have changed as they want to ensure they have enough liquidity to take care of their obligations such as home loans,” Sheth added.

saw a 75 per cent month-on-month jump in redemptions in June at Rs 13,520 crore.

While monthly contribution through SIPs have remained close to the Rs 8,000 crore-mark, industry participants suggest that there has been a cut in the average ticket size.

This could be seen from the monthly decline in SIP contribution in June. The SIP contribution was 2.4 per cent lower at Rs 7,927 crore. This is the third month on the trot, when SIP flows have seen a dip.





The SIP book is now 8 per cent lower than March’s peak of Rs 8,641 crore.

Further, industry participants say that the introduction of stamp duty on purchase of MF units can also have an impact on flows in the coming months.

“Earlier, investors could be suggested to park their surplus in liquid funds, and a systematic transfer plan (STP) could be initiated to a suitable equity scheme. However, now investors may shy away from such an arrangement, as stamp duty would be applicable on the liquid fund purchase, as well as the STP,” Sheth pointed out.

A stamp duty of 0.005 per cent is applicable from July 1 on any purchase of MF schemes.

Industry executives say while investors are shying away from making fresh allocations to equity schemes, there has been some pick-up in direct stock allocations among retail investors.

“Investors are looking at stock-specific opportunities, with sharp correction on several quality stocks. Brokerages have also been reporting spike in opening up of new demat accounts,” said chief executive officer of a fund house.

In June, net flows to were 95 per cent lower than previous month at Rs 240 crore. This was the worst month for equity schemes in over four years.