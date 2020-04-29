MF redemptions in dent segment continue despite RBI's liquidity window

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to offer liquidity window to mutual fund (MF) industry to allay concerns over redemptions, doesn’t seem to be helping matters as yet. According to industry data, the asset base of credit-risk funds on Tuesday was down by another 11 per cent, shedding as much as Rs 4,869 crore.

Other debt categories are also showing signs of redemption pressures. The asset base of medium-duration fund declined by Rs 1,479 crore, or six per cent, on Tuesday. For the low-duration category, the asset base was down 3.13 per cent, having shed Rs 2,475 crore.

On Monday, RBI had opened a Rs 50,000-crore liquidity window for MFs in light of (FT) MF’s move to wind-up six of its debt MF schemes. The move was also aimed at containing the contagion risks, and restoring confidence among investors.

ALSO READ: Chemists not to sell cold, flu medicines without valid prescriptions

"While RBI’s liquidity move has helped calm the nerves of investors to a certain extent. Categories such as credit risk and medium duration continue to witness significant redemptions," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director (fund research) at Morningstar Investment.

Since FT MF’s announcement, the asset erosion has got steeper. Data shows that asset size of credit risks fund is down 18.7 per cent (Rs 9,066 crore) since April 23, when FT MF announced it is wind-up six of its schemes. For medium duration, the erosion has increased to 11.5 per cent (Rs 2,948 crore). For low duration, the erosion has increased to 5.6 per cent or Rs 2,475 crore.

According to RBI data, within just two days of operations, Rs 4,000 crore has been drawn from the standing liquidity facility for (SLF-MF), extended by the RBI.

“This shows that redemption pressure has continued and prevailing illiquidity in the is forcing MFs to continue with the borrowing options,” said a fund manager.

“Redemption pressures in certain debt categories has continued with FT’s move creating perception risks on fixed-income schemes,” said chief executive of a fund house.

Earlier, the MF industry had sought to assuage investor concerns, by stating that borrowing of schemes at industry level had significantly reduced since March. The Association of in India pointed out the industry’s borrowing had declined to Rs 4,427 crore as of April 23, 2020.

At the end of March, several debt schemes had reported negative cash balances, as they were forced to borrow from banks to meet high redemption pressure. Selling securities in market became difficult due to illiquidity amid Coronavirus-induced lockdown. In March, debt schemes saw outflows of Rs 1.9 trillion, highest for any fiscal-end closing.

ALSO READ: Investors in Franklin schemes may face divergence in repayment timelines

Meanwhile, market participants say borrowing lines may not come easy for all MFs even as RBI has opened the window. According to sources, banks may not be keen on outright purchases of commercial papers or debentures held by MF portfolios, unless they are willing to sell at par value, if not at discount.

“Further, those schemes under liquidity constraints, may already be struggling due to lack of good-quality paper. So, theses schemes may not be able to give good collateral, that meets banks’ criteria for lending,” said a dealer.

Also, industry experts say the borrowing facility offered by RBI, may benefit bank-backed MFs more than those that don’t have banks as sponsors.