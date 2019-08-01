MFs' Essel group exposure likely to fall by 30-50% after Zee stake sale

Mutual fund (MF) players are expecting the proceeds from the Zee-Oppenheimer deal to significantly reduce their outstanding debt exposures to the entities. According to people in the know, the deal could potentially reduce MFs' exposure to the group entities by 30-50 per cent.

Sources suggest that the fall in exposure would depend upon whether the MFs' exposure is pledged by Zee shares or any other group company.

"We will see our exposure to go down by half as our exposure was pledged by Zee shares. From Rs 1,500 crore, we should see it fall to Rs 750 crore as a result of this deal. Our full exposures will get cleared once the promoters sell the balance stake in Zee as was envisaged," said A Balasubramanian, chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life MF.

The fund house would be among the major beneficiaries given the size of its exposure.

The MF industry had Rs 5,000-6,000 crore exposure to entities, which were loans-against-shares exposures. HDFC MF, Kotak MF, ICICI MF, UTI MF, SBI MF and Franklin Templeton MF are among the other fund houses exposed to Essel group entities.





"While most fund houses had lent against Zee shares, few MFs had also lent against shares of Dish TV or other group entities. In such cases, the concerned fund houses would not benefit to the same extent as others from the Oppenheimer deal," said a fund manager, requesting anonymity.

"We understand that the group will engage with lenders in the coming weeks to release their pledged shares, which will be transferred to Oppenheimer," Citi analysts said in a note. According to the management of Zee Entertainment, once pledged shares are transferred to an escrow account, Oppenheimer will pay for the shares.

Earlier in the year, MFs and other lenders had entered into a 'standstill' agreement with promoters of Essel group to give them time till September to repay their dues.



Most MFs entered the agreement as they took the stance that selling the pledged shares would lead to 'sub-optimal' recovery and was not in the best interest of investors. However, the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, had pulled up fund houses and questioned the legal basis for such arrangements with promoters.

On Wednesday, Essel group said it is offloading 11 per cent of the nearly 36 per cent promoter stake in to existing investor Invesco Oppenheimer for a consideration of Rs 4,224 crore. According to the management, the deal proceeds would amount to Rs 4,000 crore after adjusting for tax liabilities. The promoters are aiming to close the deal in August.

"The promoters are backing up their resolution plan with actions. They are looking at resolving the situation by monetising their assets in a phased manner," Balasubramanian added.