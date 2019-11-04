MFs focus on large-cap in Q2, markets bet on public sector companies

Domestic fund managers, managing over Rs 7 trillion of equity assets, are keeping their faith in large-caps while initiating select buying in the mid-cap segment.

An analysis of shareholding pattern for September quarter showed, compared to previous quarter (MFs) have raised their stake in 69 large-cap companies, while trimming exposure in 29 of them. Among mid-caps, have increased their position in 77 companies, while pruning stake in 57 companies.

"We believe opportunities have emerged on mid and small-caps post the steep corrections. While the broader market is likely to remain volatile our focus will remain on companies with well-defined niches and strong moats," said Jinesh Gopani, head-equity at Axis AMC.

In line with definition laid down by Association of in India (AMFI), companies with market cap of more than Rs 28,000 crore were considered as large-caps and those between Rs 8,800 crore and Rs 28,000 crore, were considered as mid-caps.

Among large-caps, seemed to be in favour of PSU names and privately-owned financial players.

MFs' stake in general insurance player -- ICICI Lombard -- was up by 414 basis points (bps) in September quarter. In ICICI Bank and Housing Development and Finance Corporation, their stakes were up by 177 bps and 125 bps, respectively.

The state-owned oil marketing companies BPCL and HPCL saw MFs' holdings rise by 243 bps and 195 bps, respectively. Among other PSUs, MFs' stake was up in Coal India (186 bps) and NTPC (173 bps).

say look attractive as valuations are cheap and possibility of strategic sales offers room for value unlocking.

Within mid-caps, are showing appetite for companies oriented towards domestic

For instance, MFs' stake in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose by 230 bps to 18.57 per cent in September quarter. Also, MFs' stake in the food services company -- Jubilant Foodworks -- inched up to 13 per cent, from 11.17 per cent in June quarter.

While are making select bets in the mid-cap segment, MF investors have seen disappointing returns in mid- and small-caps in recent periods. In one-year, mid-cap schemes have given returns of six per cent, whereas frontline market indices have given returns of 13-15 per cent in the same period. For small-cap schemes, one-year returns have been under one per cent.

Fund managers reckon a broader market rally is on the cards, which can sharply push up the returns of mid- and small-cap schemes.

"The divergence between the Nifty, and the mid- and small-cap indices is at historical extremes. Broader tend to outperform for 18-24 months after such extremes are reached,” said Pankaj Tibrewal, fund manager at Kotak Mutual Fund.

In year-to-date, BSE Midcap Index is trading 3.5 per cent lower, while BSE Smallcap Index is down close to eight per cent. The market benchmark Sensex is up more than ten per cent in the same period.