MicroStrategy buys $10-mn Bitcoin in middle of crypto's big chill

-
ALSO READ
Crypto winter: Why this bitcoin bear market is different from the past
MicroStrategy can withstand bitcoin volatility: CEO amid margin call fears
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
Bitcoin hovers near MicroStrategy's 'margin call' price of $21,000
Beijing studying Soviet Union collapse to prevent disintegration of China
-
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-backed tech firm MicroStrategy Inc. bought another 480 coins worth about $10 million at the height of the crypto market collapse.
The firm purchased the coins between May 3 and June 28 for about $20,817 each, according to paperwork filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.
Bitcoin was trading close to $38,000 on May 3, hovering at about $20,000 from June 14 until June 28, implying the bulk of MicroStrategy’s purchases would have taken place over these last two weeks.
The acquisition represents MicroStrategy’s smallest Bitcoin buy in over a year. Its most recent purchase was nearly 90 days ago, on April 5, representing the longest stretch between purchases since the company embarked on its Bitcoin buying strategy. It has made nearly two dozen acquisitions over the last two years.
As of June 28, the company holds about 129,699 Bitcoin bought for about $3.98 billion, or $30,664 per coin, according to the filing.
The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based enterprise software maker is expected to reveal a significant financial hit when it releases its second quarter 10-Q this summer, given its enormous exposure to the bellweather token, which has more than halved in value this year.
Still, CEO Saylor is bullish on the future of Bitcoin and said the firm is well-positioned for when the markets turn around, in a July 17 interview with Bloomberg. He has also been a consistent Bitcoin advocate on his Twitter account.
Meanwhile, companies like Block Inc. (formerly Square) and Tesla Inc. that have invested in Bitcoin also face potential losses this quarter, while the recent selloffs in Bitcoin and its peers could deter others from investing in the digital-asset space.
Bitcoin slipped a little more than 1% to 20,021 as of 12:10 p.m. in New York Wednesday, while MicroStrategy shares fell about 3%.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU