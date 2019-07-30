Mid, small cap funds continue to disappoint investors amid market meltdown

Mutual fund (MF) investors — who had increased allocations to mid- and small-cap funds after the Lok Sabha election outcome in May — have been caught off-guard as the returns for these categories have taken a sharp beating in the ongoing market meltdown. So far this month, the two categories delivered negative returns of 7-8 per cent, according to data sourced from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

On Tuesday, broader market indices — NSE Midcap 100 and NSE Smallcap 100 —ended at their lowest levels in 30 months and 32 months, respectively. Both the ...