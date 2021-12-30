Mid, small-cap indices outperform in 2021. Will the party continue in 2022?

After a stellar run that saw the frontline indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 – clock gains of around 21 per cent and 24 per cent respectively in calendar year 2021 (CY21), the year gone by in real sense belonged to the mid-and small-cap segments.

Thus far in CY21, the mid-and small-cap indexes on the BSE have far outpaced the run in the frontline indices and notched up a gain of around 38 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively during this period. Though analysts expect the outperformance to continue in 2022, they caution against the multiple headwinds in the ...