Midcaps and smallcaps enter 'correction' zone, Nifty 50 on the cusp

The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index on Thursday briefly entered ‘correction territory’, while the index came close.

The Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices made their 2022 highs on January 17, with the benchmark index hitting 18,308, while the Midcap and Smallcap indices hit 32,041 and 11,981, respectively. On Thursday, made an intra-day low of 16,867, Nifty Midcap 100 fell to 28,954 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped to 10,793.

According to Investopedia, a ‘correction’ is a decline of 10 per cent or more in the price of a security from its most recent peak. Both the mid- and small-cap gauges were down 10 per cent intra-day over their 2022 highs before recovering some lost ground.

The Nifty slipped as much as 8 per cent from 2022 highs. It currently is 6.5 per cent below this year’s peak. If the bearish spell continues, this will be the first time the index will plunge to ‘correction’ since March 2020.

Since April 2020, the Nifty has mostly see shallow corrections. Between April 30, 2020 and May 19, 2020, the index had almost entered ‘correction’ territory. However, it recovered sharply before selling a double-digit fall. Since then, the index has small bouts of declines of between 5 per cent 7 per cent.

From the October 2020 peak, the Nifty, Midcap and Smallcap indices are down over 10 per cent at present. However, in the interim the indices have seen a sharp rebound and for this study we have looked at sustained falls without a sharp recovery.

India’s performance is still better compared to some Asian peers.

Many Asian peers such as China and South Korea have entered ‘bear markets’ a fall of over 20 per cent, while Australia has entered ‘correction’. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is down nearly 17 per cent from its recent peak.

The latest bout of selling follows anxiety caused by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates to control inflationary pressures. Prospects of a steep increase in rates by the Fed has pushed bond yields higher. This has prompted investors to dump risky assets.

Besides global cues, whether our will follow suit its Asian peers into entering correction territory will depend on the Union Budget, slated for February 1.

“With the Fed outcome now behind, domestic investors will keenly watch out for the upcoming Union Budget for near term market direction. Technically, Nifty managed to hold the support of the previous day and saw a recovery from the lower levels. Now, the index needs to hold the important level of 17,000, for the bearishness to pause. However, volatility cannot be ruled out given big events in near future,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Technical analysts say the Nifty has managed to rebound from 16,900 on Thursday and also on an early occasion. This has become a strong support for the market.

“The Nifty has formed a double bottom suggesting strong possibility of a fresh pullback rally from the current levels. The index has been consistently taking support near 16,900 and the momentum indicators also support a quick uptrend from the current levels. For the traders, 17000 and 16,900 are strong support levels and above the same, a pullback rally could lift the index up to 17,250-17,350 levels. On the flip side, below 16,900, the uptrend would be vulnerable,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.