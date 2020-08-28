Store or share? Dairies look for best options to dispose of surplus milk

As the milk and butter stocks in the country swell ahead of a new flush season when supplies are usually good, industry players and experts have zeroed in on broadly three main options to absorb the surplus.

While the cooperative dairy sector along with some big private players are in favour of a 20 per cent export incentive under the revamped Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) to push out the surplus, small private dairies are in favour of creating a buffer stock of milk from the surplus so that it can be liquidated as and when the need arises. The third option being ...