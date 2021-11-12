Minda Industries surges 10%, hits record high on strong Q2 performance

-
ALSO READ
Minda Corp jumps 7% on stellar March quarter results, dividend bounty
Analysts prefer auto ancillary stocks over OEMs as states push EV policies
Auto PLI scheme focuses on EVs; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to gain: Analysts
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IOC, Minda Corp, Shakti Pumps
Auto ancillary shares in focus; Rane Brake zooms 20%, Minda hits new high
-
Shares of Minda Industries rallied 10 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 944.25 on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade after the company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 113 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY22) on the back of healthy operational performance.
The auto parts & equipment company had posted PAT of Rs 25 crore in June quarter (Q1FY22) and of Rs 100 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q2FY21). The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 844, touched on November 9, 2021.
In Q2FY22, the company's revenue from operations grew 32 per cent sequentially and 30 per cent year on year (YoY) at Rs 2,114 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (EBITDA) margin also improved 162 basis point quarter- on-quarter to 10.8 per cent for the quarter, compared to 9.2 per cent in previous quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 14 per cent for the same period last year.
The management said Minda Industries has produced yet another sparkling performance despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, semi-conductor shortages leading to production disruptions, commodity pricing pressures, and fuel price hikes.
With the demand uptick in key markets, a good crop season and expected easing off of the Covid-19 and semi-conductor situation globally, the management is confident that the uptrend in growth trajectory will resume. "Additionally, with our engine-agnostic portfolio, supporting regulatory developments in the country towards electric vehicle (EV) adoption, we firmly believe we are poised to capitalize on these factors and drive sustainable growth going forward," it added.
Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services expect growth momentum to continue over FY22-24E with a revenue CAGR of 22 per cent, driven by a cyclical upturn in underlying PV/2W segments, higher content in core businesses such as switches, lightings and acoustics, improving presence in alloy wheels, sensors and controllers, and growing content per vehicle led by EV penetration.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU