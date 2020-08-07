Mindspace REIT gains 10% on debut, units worth Rs 800 cr change hands

Mindspace Business Parks REIT settled with a gain of 10 per cent over its issue price during its trading debut on Friday. Units of the K Raheja- and Blackstone-backed REIT closed at Rs 303 compared with the issue price of Rs 275. It hit an intra-day high of Rs 307 and a low of Rs 300 on the NSE, where units worth more than Rs 800 crore changed hands. The Rs 4,500-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mindspace REIT had garnered 13 times subscription. The good listing and strong demand for units in the IPO coupled with regulatory easing is expected to encourage more players in the cash-starved real estate sector to look at REIT as a fund raising avenue.

Mindspace is the second REIT to list in India after Embassy Office Parks, which made its stock market debut in April 2019. Units of Embassy REIT, also backed by Blackstone, currently trade at Rs 378, with a gain of 26 per cent over its issue price of Rs 300.

Both Mindspace and Embassy operate in the commercial office market space, which has attracted significant interest from global investors over the years. Canadian firm Brookfield Asset Management, which has invested in Mumbai’s plush business district BKC, is pegged to be next in line to launch a REIT.

“The commercial office space segment has been growing over the past few years with sustained growth in rentals across prime business districts. We expect this momentum to regain in the near future which would encourage more participants to enter the market and improve the fund flow into the sector,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India.

Some had expressed concerns over demand for commercial office space due to disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. However, experts say the demand for marquee office space hasn’t been impacted much.

“Despite the recent weakened sentiment around commercial real estate, a diversified portfolio of grade-A assets with strong rental collections as demonstrated by the Mindspace REIT finds flavour with the retail investor. This listing will augur well for future investments in asset backed financial products and commercial real estate in India,”said Sharad Mittal, CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Fund.

Market players said investors are drawn towards REIT as it offers a mix of both equity and fixed-income.

“From a long term perspective, REIT is a good asset class as it offers similar or better post-tax yield than fixed-income and an opportunity for capital appreciation. However, given the increasing trend of work from home there are some concerns about the company and the commercial real estate segment in the short to medium term as absorption may remain low in the near future,” said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking.

Ahead of its IPO, Mindspace REIT had raised over Rs 1,500 crore from over 50 anchor investors, which included two Singapore sovereign wealth funds, Fidelity, Nomura and HSBC.

Mindspace REIT operates about 23 million square feet office space comprising of tenants such as Accenture, Amazon and Qualcomm.