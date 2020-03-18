Mindtree, Tech Mahindra: IT stocks that should be on your watchlist

Shares of information technology (IT) companies have failed to remain insulated from the coronavirus-led sell-off in Indian equity markets despite Rupee's fall. The Indian currency which settled at 71.29 against the US dollar on February 17 fell to its record low of 74.50 per dollar on March 13, 2020.

Despite this, the Nifty IT index has fallen 26.12 per cent in the last one month as compared to 25.5 per cent dip in the Nifty50 index in the same period. Here's how the major IT stocks look on the charts: NIFTY IT: This index needs to hold above 13,200 to create a bullish sentiment. ...