Market Wrap, August 24: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Business Standard

Mobile-based trading jumps amid lockdown, makes up 25% of cash market deals

Experts say spike can be attributed to limited availability of dealing room staff

Jash Kriplani  |  Mumbai 

Mobile-based trading has seen sharp spike in recent months, with trades executed through mobile phones accounting for one-fourth of cash market transactions on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in July. According to industry estimates, the share of mobile-based trading was 24.47 per cent on NSE in July, as against 23.4 per cent in the previous month.

On Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the share of mobile-based trading rose to 17.24 per cent in July, from 11 per cent in June. Market participants say that the rise in volumes is attributable to limited of availability of dealing room ...

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 18:38 IST

