MoD ropes in Bharat Dynamics to supply Akash Missiles; stock zooms 7%

-
ALSO READ
Akash NG surface-to-air missile scores in maiden Republic Day eve test
DRDO joins exclusive club after long-range air-to-air missile test
Aero India 2021: Air Force looks to industry for indigenising spares
First tri-service missile gets underway with roll-out of MRSAM components
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
-
Shares of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) rallied 7 per cent to Rs 399 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday after the company signed a contract worth about Rs 499 crore with Ministry of Defence for manufacture and supply of Akash Missiles to the Indian Air Force (IAF).
With the present contract signed for supply of Akash to Indian Air Force, the company's order book position stands at about Rs 8,683 crore.
"The company has bagged new orders worth about Rs 2,803 crore (including taxes) during the FY 2020-21 which includes Anti - Tank Guided Missiles order worth about Rs 1,820 crore and Surface to Air Missiles order worth about Rs 793 crore", BDL said in a press release.
BDL is supplying Akash Missiles to Indian Army and Indian Air Force. With the announcement from the Union Cabinet regarding clearance of Akash Weapon System for Export, the company is exploring to offer Akash for export to foreign countries. BDL has already received export leads from some countries expressing interest in procuring the Missile, the management said.
BDL is the prime production agency for projects under India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). Akash is one of the missiles under IGMDP being manufactured by BDL, both for Indian Army and Indian Air Force.
The company also manufactures Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Air to Air Missiles, Air to Surface Weapons, Launchers, Test Equipment, Underwater weapons and Counter Measure Systems.
That apart, BDL is also aiming to expand its footprints in the international market by offering Air to Air Missiles, Anti-Tank Guided missiles, underwater weapons and Counter Measure Systems in addition to Akash Missiles to friendly countries.
At 09:48 am, BDL was up 3 per cent at Rs 384, as compared to a 0.56 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Trading volumes on the counter jumped over five-fold with a combined 1.9 million shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU