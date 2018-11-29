Morgan Credits, Yes Capital losses crossed Rs 600 million in FY18

Two promoter entities in the for fund-raising showed losses of Rs 609.6 million in 2017-18 (FY18).

Both companies showed a jump in leverage and fall in interest coverage ratio, shows an analysis of company filings from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Private Limited and (India) Private Limited have been in the after reports that they raised capital from on the strength of their shareholding in the bank.

recorded a standalone loss of Rs 260.5 million in FY18, show filings. This is higher than the previous year's loss of Rs 142.7 million. Higher finance costs of Rs 477.84 million contributed to the loss.

was profitable in FY17. It had a profit after tax of Rs 46.7 million. This turned into a loss of Rs 349.1 million in FY18. Meanwhile borrowings for the company rose from Rs 1 billion to Rs 6.7 billion in the same period.

The of both companies is over 13 at the end of 2017-18. Their interest coverage ratio is less than one. The interest coverage ratio is a measure of the company’s ability to meet interest payments from its earnings.

Both these companies are investment companies. This means that they make most of their money through the shares they hold, including through dividends and capital gains. Notes on the borrowings from rating agency Limited also said that dividends was the company’s major source of income. It noted both companies’ financial flexibility due their holding of the bank’s stock.

“Substantial diminution in the value of investments held….is the key rating sensitivity,” it said.

stock has fallen 49 per cent on a year-to-date basis in the midst of regulatory issues. The Reserve Bank of India has rejected the continuation of promoter Rana Kapoor at the helm of the company.

However, debt servicing is not expected to be hit, according to company officials.

“MCPL and YCPL are on course for realizing these revenue streams in coming years that will generate profitability for these companies,” said the emailed statement.

The higher leverage is compensated by the value of the holdings of the companies, according to the spokesperson. The companies are owned by Radha K Khanna, Raakhe K Tandon and Roshini Kapoor and is said to have investments in start-up ventures across high growth sectors.

“The total borrowing in these companies are lower than their respective adjusted networth (adjusted for market price of listed securities held by MCPL and YCPL) and hence leverage ratio is at comfortable levels. Further, the companies have complied with all debt covenants (as applicable to them) in the past and will continue to do in future as well,” said the person.

The person said there would not be any issues servicing such obligations in the future.

“The ability of these companies to service principal and interest on borrowings hence remains strong and will only further strengthen in future as the underlying investments grow and generate interest income, dividends and capital gains,” according to the statement.