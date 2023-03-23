Morgan Stanley France pays Rs 25,00,000, settles Nifty options case

France has paid Rs 25.35 lakh to settle a case pertaining to alleged manipulation of options contract.

The process was carried out under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) Settlement Regulations, whereby an alleged wrongdoer can settle a case without admitting or denying any guilt.

Between July 2017 and August 2017, France (the applicant) and Reliance Strategic Investments had conducted trades in long-dated options contracts which was found to be in violation of certain provisions under the Act.

It was alleged that the two parties mutually traded in illiquid put options (PE) contracts with strike price of 11,400 at a discount to its intrinsic value.

had filed a settlement application with the regulator in February 2022.