Most Indians don't want crypto legalised, have low or zero trust: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Bill to ban private cryptocurrencies to come up in Winter Session
Investing in cryptocurrencies, NFT? Soon, you may have to pay 18% GST
'Ads should not mislead youth': PM Modi chairs meeting on cryptocurrencies
BS BFSI Insight Summit: Introduce a digital currency soon, says Garg
New plan to tax blockchain ecosystem in the works amid wide adoption of NFT
-
A little more than half of the respondents (54 per cent) of a survey said they do not want the government to legalise cryptocurrencies and want these to be taxed like a digital asset held abroad, according to research firm LocalCircles.
The survey, which was conducted across 342 districts in the last 15 days and had 29,352 participants, showed that 71 per cent of the respondents had low or zero trust in cryptocurrencies.
Meanwhile, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is set to be tabled in the Parliament during the Winter Session. The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India. However, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses, according to a bulletin published by the Lok Sabha.
The study also found that 51 per cent of the respondents support India rolling out its own digital currency/cryptocurrency which is managed by the RBI while 26 per cent are against the same.
During the recent T-20 cricket world cup, 1 in 3 advertisements were of cryptocurrencies, with platforms and exchanges trying to attract viewers. In this context, 74 per cent of the respondents believed cryptocurrency advertisements are not highlighting the risks involved in an effective manner.
The next question asked citizens about how effective they find the recent cryptocurrency advertisements in highlighting the risks involved. In response, 52 per cent said they did it “completely ineffectively,” 22 per cent said “quite ineffectively” and 6 per cent said “somewhat effectively.” Only 5 per cent of citizens believed that cryptocurrency advertisements are highlighting the risks involved effectively while 15 per cent did not have an opinion.
According to the survey, only 5 per cent respondents were in favour of continuing cryptocurrency platform advertisements as is while 76 per cent want advertising to be on hold till regulations are ready.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week chaired a meeting related to cryptocurrency and their future in India, where there was a consensus that the crypto platforms are misleading the youth of the country and their non-transparent advertisements should be stopped, Business Standard reported earlier.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU