Most PMS schemes beat Nifty50 in September, shows data

Fifty-five per cent, or 140 out of 253 under consideration, outperformed the in September. The schemes returned 3.3 per cent, on average, better than the 2.8 per cent generated by the benchmark.

The top performing strategies for the month included Invesco’s Caterpillar (9.97 per cent), followed by Green Portfolio’s Dividend Yield (9.93 per cent) and Bellwether Capital’s Growth Fund (9.3 per cent), the data from PMS Bazaar showed.

However, all the individual categories – large-cap (average returns of 2.6 per cent), mid-cap schemes (4.9 per cent), multi cap schemes (3.2 per cent), and small-cap (4.1 per cent) – underperformed their respective benchmark indices in September.

On a one-year basis, Green Portfolio’s Super 30 Dynamic (149.1 per cent), Negen Capital’s Special Situations & Technology Fund (133.9 per cent), and Valentis Advisors’ Rising Star Opportunity (125.1 per cent) were the top performers.

Returns were calculated on a time-weighted rate of return basis for the schemes under consideration. This eliminates the effects of inflows and withdrawals from schemes to get a clearer sense of the fund manager’s performance.

According to the latest regulatory data from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), managed Rs 18.4 trillion under discretionary portfolio, Rs 1.4 trillion under non-discretionary portfolio, and Rs 1.91 trillion under advisory.

The PMS segment invests money on behalf of well-off individuals. The minimum investment that regulations allow is Rs 50 lakh.



