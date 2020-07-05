JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Fund Pick: UTI Equity Fund has consistently outperformed its peers
Business Standard

Most stocks making positive contribution a healthy sign for market: Experts

During the June quarter, all the Nifty 50 components, but four posted gains. Market players said most stocks making positive contribution is a healthy sign for the market

Topics
Market news | Reliance Industries | Mahindra & Mahindra

Samie Modak 

Pundits often complained how the domestic markets have become polarised — a term used for a few blue-chip stocks making up for most of the gains. The trend, however, seems to be reversing.

During the June quarter, the gains made by the top 15 Nifty companies lagged that of the bottom 35 (in terms of market value), albeit only by 300 basis points. The Nifty50 and also the top 15 stocks gained 20 per cent during the June quarter, while the bottom 35 stocks gained 23 per cent. The biggest Nifty gainers for the June quarter were Mahindra & Mahindra (rose 79 per cent), Vedanta (64 ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 18:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU