Mphasis falls 4% post June-quarter results

Gross revenue grew 7.0% QoQ at Rs 18.20 billion during the quarter. In constant currency terms, growth was 2.9% QoQ. Excluding one-time revenue from India Government contract in Q4 FY18, gross revenue grew 3.6% QoQ in constant currency terms, which was in line with an analyst estimates.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of Mphasis have approved share buy-back at maximum price of Rs 1,350 per share, aggregating to Rs 9.88 billion, subject to the approval of shareholders.
Shares of Mphasis hit a record high of Rs 1,237 on July 25, 2018 had strong run-up during the current calendar year. Thus far in 2018, the stock rallied 64% as compared to 11% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Tuesday.
At 09:52 am; the stock was trading 3.3% lower at Rs 1,153 on the BSE, against 0.07% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 324,144 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
