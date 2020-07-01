MSCI defers decision on upping India weight in index for the second time

has for the second time deferred a decision on increasing India’s weightage in its global indices. “ will defer until further notice potential increase in foreign ownership limits (FOL) resulting from the recently implemented relaxation of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) limit of Indian companies to the sectoral limit,” the index provider said in a statement.

The investment legroom for overseas investors in several Indian companies has gone up following the government’s decision to automatically treat the sectoral foreign investment limit as foreign portfolio investor (FPI) limit. For instance, if the investment limit in a company was set a 49 per cent but the sectoral cap was at 74 per cent. Under the new framework—which came into effect from April 1—the investment limit in such company would increase to 74 per cent unless the company decides to cap it lower.

Depository firms National Securities Depository (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (CDSL) have published the list of companies were there has been an increase in investment legroom.

In April, had said it will wait and see how the practical implementation of the new limits plays out before making any changes.

The index provider on Tuesday said more clarity is required before to understand the changes enacted.

“The sectoral limits published by NSDL and CDSL are new and more time is required for market participants to test the disclosure mechanism. MSCI is awaiting further clarification on timeliness, quality and standardization of the data provided by NSDL and CDSL before making related changes to the MSCI Indexes,” it said.

Market players said the list issued by NSDL and CDSL needs to be further simplified. MSCI has said market participants can provide their feedback on usability and timeliness of the data provided by the depositories.

Increase in weightage in MSCI indices will result in billions of dollars of foreign flows into the domestic

At present, the so-called foreign inclusion factor (FIF) for the Indian is low given the low free-float market capitalisation compared to other global peers. Also, limited investment legroom in many large caps has capped India’s weightage in global indices. While India is among the top 10 globally in terms of full market cap, it ranks 13th in terms of free-float market cap.